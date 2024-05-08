Young Batirerega’s dream comes true

Vilomena Batirerega

It’s a dream come true for 15-year-old Vilomena Batirerega after donning the white jersey at the OFC Under-15 Development Tournament.

Hailing from Dreketi in Vanualevu, the niece of former national rep Lorima Batirerega says she has been working hard to wear the national jumper.

The youngster was selected by national team technical director Timo Jankowski during his trip to the northern division last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Batirerega says she used to play with her friends in school which was affected by one of the recent cyclones.

“Timo came for a development program in school and spotted me. I didn’t know I had the skills and talent to be representing the country. I want to be like my uncle Lorima Batirerega who was a national rep”.

She adds despite all the setbacks, she made it through.

Batirerega scored three goals in their 13-nil win over Tonga on Monday.

They will face Samoa tomorrow.