Two changes for Force clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese returns to the starting line-up for the clash against the Western Force this weekend.

Selestino Ravutaumada, who played in the number 15 jersey last week against the Brumbies, moves back to right wing, replacing Junior Ratuva, who has been left out of the match-day 23 squad.

Coach Mick Byrne has retained the same line-up from last week with Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge in the front row.

Article continues after advertisement

Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila will pair up again in the locks with Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa and captain Meli Derenalagi retained in the backrow.

Peni Matawalu gets another start at halfback with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at fly half.

Michael Naitokani will pair up again with Iosefo Masi in the midfield while Taniela Rakuro, Selestino Ravutaumada and Droasese completing the backline.

There are three changes on the bench with Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri and Epeli Momo providing cover alongside Livai Natave, Samu Tawake, Leone Rotuisolia, Motikiai Murray, Simi Kuruvoli and Kemu Valetini.

The Fijian Drua take on the Western Force on Saturday at 11:55pm in Perth.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.