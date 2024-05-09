News

Correction service (amendment) bill 2024

May 9, 2024

Cabinet has endorsed the tabling of the Corrections Service (Amendment) Bill 2024 in parliament.

The Corrections Service Act was enacted in 2006 and commenced on 27 June 2008. The Act repealed the Prisons Act (Cap 86) and established a new framework which provides a superior establishment of the Fiji Corrections Service.

The new bill will overlook the administration of prisons in Fiji, the treatment of prisoners including the remission of their sentences, early release schemes and the discharge of prisoners.

According to Cabinet, the Bill seeks to amend the Act for better alignment with International Standards Regarding the Treatment of Prisoners and the establishment of necessary bodies within the Service which are crucial to its functions such as the Central Allocation and Classification Board, which classifies and assigns prisoners to a suitable Corrections Centre.

The Bill will also provide immunity to the Service from civil and criminal liabilities, in the performance of their duties.

For the service to be immune from civil or criminal liability, it must show that the performance of lawful duties (or the omission of the same) were done so in good faith or with reasonable care, or in the execution of an order that is purported to have been issued by a Judge, Magistrate or any other officer authorized by law; and provide for the mandatory medical examination of prisoners prior to them being released for early release programs.

