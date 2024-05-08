Brazil's bid to host the Women's World Cup tops European rival

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil’s bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup scored higher than its rival, a joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany, in a FIFA’s evaluation report released on Tuesday.

The world soccer governing body bid report came ahead of the vote at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, which will decide where the next Women’s World Cup will be held.

Last week, Mexico and the United States withdrew from the 2027 race to focus their efforts on hosting the 2031 tournament.

Based on the results of the technical evaluation, the Brazil bid received the highest overall average score of 4.0 out of 5, followed by the BNG bid with 3.7.

“The Bid Evaluation Task Force has determined that both bids qualify for consideration by the FIFA Council and the FIFA Congress, as both bids have exceeded the minimum requirements for hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in the technical evaluation,” FIFA said in a press release.

“Both bids can therefore be considered by the FIFA Council for submission to the FIFA Congress ahead of the final vote to select the host(s) of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027,” it added.

According to the report, Brazil’s bid offers good stadiums, having already hosted the 2021 World Cup. The country’s football association (CBF) and the Brazilian government have also shown their support for the bid and their commitment to hosting the event.