When and where are the semi-finals and final taking place?

[Source: BBC]

The UK automatically qualifies for the grand final, but singer Olly Alexander will showcase Britain’s entry Dizzy at the first semi-final, on Tuesday.

What is the Eurovision Song Contest and which countries take part?

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual televised competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The theme of the 2024 contest is “united by music”, and it features 37 performers chosen to represent their country.

Songs must be original and no more than three minutes long.

Lead vocals must be live, and a maximum of six singers and dancers are allowed.

Most Eurovision countries are European, but Australia takes part every year after being invited to join Eurovision’s 60th anniversary celebrations in 2015. However, Australia cannot host if it ever wins.

Other non-European countries including Israel participate because they are members of the EBU.

Where is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The 2024 contest is being held in Sweden after Loreen won in 2023 with her song Tattoo.

She became the first woman to win the contest twice, after triumphing in 2012 with Euphoria.

This is the seventh time the contest has been held in Sweden and the third time in Malmo.

The contest will be hosted by actor Malin Åkerman and presenter and comedian Petra Mede, who was also at the helm in 2013 and 2016.

As 2024 is the 50th anniversary of Swedish group Abba’s first Eurovision win with Waterloo, there had been speculation about the band’s potential involvement. But Abba members told the BBC they would not perform.

When are the Eurovision semi-finals and final, and how can I watch and listen?

The grand final will be at the Malmo Arena on Saturday 11 May.

Sweden will be the first country to perform, after a random draw.

The semi-finals are on Tuesday 7 and Thursday, May 9.

Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK are guaranteed places in the final, so do not compete in either semi-final.

However, the host country and “big five” will perform their songs during the semi-finals.

Fifteen countries will compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday 7 May, including Croatia, Ireland, Ukraine and Australia.

Sixteen countries will feature in the second semi-final on Thursday 9 May, including Austria, Denmark, Greece and Israel.

Both semi-finals and the grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

The semi-finals will be hosted by commentators Scott Mills, Richie Anderson and Rylan, while Graham Norton will do the honours for the grand final.

Who is the UK entrant Olly Alexander?

Pop star Olly Alexander is representing the UK at the 2024 contest, with his song Dizzy.

The former Years and Years frontman is hoping to improve on the UK’s disappointing performance in 2023, when Mae Muller came second to last.

Alexander is well-known around Europe for hits including Desire, King and If You’re Over Me.

He is also a Bafta-nominated actor, having played the lead role in Channel 4’s hard-hitting Aids drama It’s A Sin.

The lyrics now tell the story of a woman experiencing a personal crisis, according to Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan.

Similar objections have been raised in Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden, with many pointing out that Russia has been disqualified since it invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Alexander rejected calls to pull out of the contest in protest against Israel’s inclusion.

Eurovision organisers have resisted calls for Israel’s exclusion, saying the situations in Ukraine and Gaza are different.

The EBU has also said that abuse and harassment of artists over Israel’s participation is “unacceptable”.

How much does Eurovision cost?

Each participating broadcaster pays an entrance fee to the EBU.

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK pay the most, although the BBC does not make its contribution public.

It is thought staging the 2023 event in Liverpool cost the BBC between £8m and £17m. The UK government pledged £10m, while local authorities in Liverpool committed £4m.