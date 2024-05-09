Fiji Spartan Trifecta expected to grow

[File Photo]

The Fiji Spartan Trifecta is expected to grow into a self-sustaining event securing increased private-sector sponsorship.

With the success of the inaugural event held in Sabeto, Nadi last year it’s anticipated that interest from more international participants will increase in the future.

The event saw a total of 25 countries represented with over 3,370 attendees of which 65 percent were international participants.

[File Photo]

Cabinet was updated on the inaugural Fiji Spartan Trifecta post-event report.