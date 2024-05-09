Japanese Ambassador commends Fiji Police

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, has commended the Fiji Police Force’s effort in providing security to a number of their visiting delegates as well as their citizens who are living in Fiji.

Ambassador Michii had visited the force headquarters and was accorded a quarter-guard ceremony to mark his first visit to the Fiji Police Force.

He assured the Acting Commissioner, Juki Fong Chew, of their continued support in terms of aid and training abroad.



The Acting Commissioner acknowledged the support provided by the Japanese government over the past years, welcoming the assurance of continued support.

Fong Chew also thanked Ambassador Michii for the training opportunity offered to the Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Department for Support Services, Superintendent of Police Parmesh Ram, who attended a three-week course on “Countermeasures against Cybercrime” under the JICA Knowledge Co-creation Program (KCCP) earlier this year.