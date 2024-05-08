New deal for Naulago

Siva Naulago [Source: Bristol Bears]

Fijian Siva Naulago and former All Black Steven Luatua have agreed new deals with Bristol Bears for next season.

32-year-old Naulago has scored 16 tries in 32 games for Bristol and he is now fit again after the latest in a series of injuries that have affected him since his arrival from rugby league in the summer of 2020.

Speaking to the BBC, Naulago says he’s thankful to all the staff behind the scenes at the club, the medical team, the athletic performance department, and of course the coaches and team-mates for helping him through some tough times on the sidelines.

Former Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou also plays with Naulago for Bristol.