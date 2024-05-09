Bus operators call for rural road upgrades in the north

[File Photo]

A major bus operator in the Northern Division has expressed disappointment and concerns about the road conditions in the outer rural and remote areas of Vanua Levu.

Parmod Enterprises Limited Managing Director Parmod Chand says that this is one of the major challenges faced by drivers on a daily basis.

He is calling on the Fiji Roads Authority to be on high alert and seriously look into the work done by the two main contractors, Fair Deal and RPA, and have a policy in place to remove contractors if there is no progress on the work they do.

Article continues after advertisement

“May I question whether the engineers in the Northern Division are working hand in hand with contractors? They are not doing the work but have passed on payment. We are paying road levy, we are paying wheel tax, and various other things, and we compile to OHS and QAMs and are very heavily regulated as a bus company.”

These are mostly gravel roads in Udu Point, Cawaro, Qaranivai, cross-country roads, Korotasere to Savusavu, Togaviti, Vanuavou., Kiobo, Wainigadru, Banikeya, and Naiviqiri.

In most cases, the bus has to be pushed and pulled by villagers returning home with their market produce due to boggy roads.

Chand adds that FRA should up their game and learn from how the Public Works Department (PWD) committed to maintaining roads back in the day with very little budget allocation.