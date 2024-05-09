Positive vibes for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will be taking things week by week as they continue to work towards registering their first win this season in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama acknowledges that this will be quite a challenge but says the team will not back down.

He adds the team continues to share positive vibes that will help with their mental preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s keeping these boys up regardless of the result. We know they have reacted towards it in a positive way, I know we’re still searching and training as hard as we can to get our first win which will be a challenge.”

Naiqama adds they’ve put aside the nine winless games and are continuously looking to improve.

The side has another 16 games left to play this season.

Silktails will host the Canberra Raiders on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 12pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.