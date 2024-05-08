Make-or-break for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua need to win their four remaining games in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific to reach the quarter-finals.

Mick Byrne’s men have two away games left against the Western Force this weekend and the Highlanders on May 26th as well as two home games against the Reds next weekend and Rebels on June 1st.

Byrne says with the side currently sitting on 8th spot and yet to win an away game this year, he says any loss over the next four weeks will dent their chances of a playoff spot with the Moana Pasifika and Crusaders also in contention for the top eight.

“We know that the four games remaining now, it’s in our hands where we’re in the eight, we’ve got to keep winning and stay in the eight. The big thing for us is our mindset going into this weekend. We knew we were up against it playing the Brumbies in Canberra and we know we are up against it playing the Force in Perth. Both teams have got good home crowd advantage and results so we have to be mentally ready.”

The Drua take on the Western Force in round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

The match will kick-off at 11:55pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

In other games this weekend, the Chiefs meet the Moana Pasifika on Friday at 7:05pm while the Reds clash with the Rebels at 9:35pm.

On Saturday, the Blues meet the Hurricanes in the top-of-the-table clash at 4:35pm, the Highlanders face the Crusaders at 7:05pm, the Waratahs battle the Brumbies at 9:35pm.