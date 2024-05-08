Touch rugby players in World Cup squad reminded

Fiji Touch Rugby seasoned player Pita Waqa says they continue to remind young members of the World Cup squad that other countries have strong teams.

Fiji will be fielding eight teams in this year’s World Cup in England.

Waqa, who has represented the country at three World Cup’s, says their preparations continued since the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands, and they are diligently working on their assignments.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have good coaches especially those that came in from Australia and we are hoping they will come back to help us more in our preparations towards the World Cup and we are also hoping to do better than what we did at the Pacific Games.”

He says that despite having many young players, they are fortunate to have participated in the Youth Championship in Australia last year, which has definitely elevated their game.

The World Cup will be held from the 15th to the 21st of July.