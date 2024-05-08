FMA president raises questions

Fijian Media Association President Rosi Tamani-Doviverata

Fijian Media Association President Rosi Tamani-Doviverata has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the open-door policy that the government has put in place.

She was speaking during the Media Freedom Day celebrations organized by the Fijian Media Association in Suva today.

Doviverata questions how this can be considered different before the MIDA repeal if there are still obstacles preventing the free flow of information between government authorities and journalists acting on behalf of the public.

“You know they say that they have all these open door policies but what does it mean, when current Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and officials who are empowered to talk to the Media don’t respond.”

In response, Attorney General Siromi Turaga affirms the government’s commitment to an open-door policy despite being relatively new in office.

“We stand firm, it’s an open-door policy, yes it is only 15 months or so and most of us are the new kids on the block, I would say. But I make my commitment, I don’t see any of the government Ministers very reluctant to speak with the media, for one if there is an opportunity, I willingly do.”

The FMA, while there have been improvements seen, there is room for more to be done.