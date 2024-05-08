Germany's Foreign Minister visits Togoru settlement

Ms McGoon meets Germany's Federal Foreign Minister Ms Annalena Baerbock [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Pacific countries have contributed the least to the climate crisis and are now suffering the most.

This is how Germany’s Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described her visit to the Togoru Settlement in Navua, where she witnessed the devastating effects of climate change on its shorelines.

The Minister, who was on her way to Nadi, made a stopover at Togoru and met Lavenia McGoon, a long-time resident who related their story to her.

Article continues after advertisement



Germany’s Federal Foreign Minister Ms Annalena Baerbock is shown the extent of the degradation along Togoru’s shoreline

The Federal Minister was taken to the site of the eroded tombs, which now stand as memorials in the sea.

There, she was given a brief rundown on the challenges the Togoru settlement has faced over the years.

Minister Baerbock expressed her admiration for the resilience and determination of the residents of Togoru, despite the challenges they face.

She acknowledged the difficulties of families who have lost loved ones in the cemetery that was flooded by the sea, washing away not just the graveyards but also the remains of their loved ones.

The Federal Minister further stated that she will work towards addressing the climate crisis collaboratively and looks forward to joining hands with small island developing states to provide maximum support to the most vulnerable countries, especially those in the Indo-Pacific region, in the future.