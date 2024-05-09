Rosie Travel launches 4WD Safari Tour

Rosie Travel Group has again invested in the industry as they recently launched their Fiji 4WD Safari Tours.

Speaking at the Fiji Tourism Exchange, Managing Director Tony Whitton says the two-brand new off-roaders comes with 29 seats each are capable of off-road tours into the highlands and interior of VitiLevu.

Whitton says this allows visitors to experience unique and authentic tours.

He says the tour will take visitors to unseen and unheard-of Fiji authentic cultural experiences, ancient stories and sightseeing.