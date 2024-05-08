Remodeling of PWD for rural maintenance

[File Photo]

The Cabinet has approved the remodelling of the Public Works Department within the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport to effectively manage infrastructure development in rural areas.

The remodelling will include the construction and maintenance of rural roads, water and sanitation, and energy, as well as the construction and maintenance of all government buildings and government quarters.

PWD has historically played a pivotal role in the development and maintenance of government infrastructure throughout the nation, however, due to public sector reform over the years, the PWD has faced challenges that led to its diminished capacity and effectiveness.

Article continues after advertisement

The Cabinet believes that centralizing responsibility for rural infrastructure under the PWD will allow for a more integrated, better coordinated, and holistic approach to rural infrastructure development and maintenance.