Stormy Daniels' testimony on sex with Trump

[Source: Reuters]

Porn star Stormy Daniels described her 2006 encounter with Donald Trump in unflattering terms at his criminal trial on Tuesday, testifying she tried not to think about the sex while it took place and feared it would become public.

For several hours Daniels, 45, offered riveting details on the witness stand about her encounter with Trump, 77, and the hush-money deal she reached to stay quiet about it ahead of the 2016 election when he won the White House.

She told jurors that her life descended into “chaos” after the arrangement was made public in 2018, saying she was ostracized and harassed at her home.

Questioned by Trump’s lawyer, Daniels said she hates Trump and hopes he goes to prison if found guilty.

Daniels’ testimony prompted Trump’s legal team to ask for a mistrial, arguing that her account included details, such as the fact that Trump did not wear a condom, “inflamed” the jury and were irrelevant to the case.

Justice Juan Merchan denied the request.

Trump, the Republican candidate for president again this year, did not react as he watched her testimony. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to Daniels and denies ever having sex with Daniels.

His legal team has suggested that Daniels was angling for a spot on “The Apprentice,” a popular reality TV show then hosted by Trump, a New York real estate mogul.

Daniels confirmed that she hoped he would cast her on the show following their encounter. Asked by Trump’s lawyer if she was now making money off her story, she replied: “I’ve been making money by telling my story about what happened to me.”