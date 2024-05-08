Airdrie v Particl in premiership playoff semi-final

[Source: BBC]

Partick Thistle and Airdrieonians are poised perfectly going into the second leg of their Premiership play-off at Firhill after a thrilling first game ended all-square at Excelsior Stadium.

Airdrie deservedly took the lead when Nikolay Todorov outjumped Harry Milne at the back post to put the Diamonds in front after five minutes.

But Luke McBeth, in his first season in senior football after signing from Glenafton Athletic last summer, changed the momentum with a magnificent curling strike from 25 yards into the corner of the net – his first goal for the club.

Scott Robinson then put the visitors ahead just before the break when he ghosted into the six-yard box unmarked with the attention of Airdrie’s defenders all on Brian Graham.

However, Airdrie equalised thanks to a superb counter-attack as Gabby McGill – who popped his shoulder back in during the match – converted Mason Hancock’s tempting low cross on 50 minutes.

Home keeper Robbie Hemfrey denied Graham from a few yards out with an unbelievable save and Cammy Ballantyne then put in a tremendous goal-saving block.

Arron Lyall fired over in the closing stages as Rhys McCabe pushed for an advantage to take to Firhill on Friday.

Airdrie are going for a second play-off success in a row while Kris Doolan’s side is aiming to go one better than last year, when they hit 19 goals in the Premiership play-offs only to be undone by three Ross County goals in the last 20 minutes of regulation time of the final and then a penalty shoot-out.

Doolan’s side beat Airdrie 4-0 in April and also won 2-1 against their opponents at the start of December.

But there were just three points separating them in the Championship table and Partick will know a difficult game awaits them in the return leg.

The winner of the tie will face Raith Rovers in a two-legged tie for the chance to play the team that finishes 11th in the Premiership for a place in next season’s top flight.

What the managers said

Airdrieonians player-manager Rhys McCabe told BBC Scotland: “I was pleased with the second half. We were far too open for my liking in the first half. We controlled the second 45. Overall, it was a fair result.

“It’s going to be about who recovers the best. It’ll come down to fine moments.

“I told the boys before the game we deserved to be here; we were the favourites to be at the bottom end of the table before the season began but we’ve played good football and showed we deserved to be here.”

Partick Thistle boss Kris Doolan told BBC Scotland: “Away from home a 2-2 draw here is a reasonably good result for us. Ultimately we’re in the game and we’ll go back to Firhill.

“First half I thought we played some really good stuff. Second half Airdrie passed the ball and rotated really well. Sometimes you just have to defend well.

“Luke McBeth has come into the side and really shored things up at the back and everyone can see his physicality. He could go even further in the game.”