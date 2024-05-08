Search continues for a missing boat in Yacata

Search efforts are underway for a missing boat with four passengers between the Taveuni and Yacata waters.

The 23ft white fiberglass boat named “Malaka” left Taveuni on Monday afternoon bound for Yacata Island but is yet to reach the island.

Police have urged villagers living along Qeleni, Nava’acoa, Waitabu, Vidawa, Bouma, Lavena, and Vuna to keep a lookout at sea and shores for the missing fibreglass boat.

Members of the public are also advised who might have information on the missing boat or their whereabouts, or if they are taking shelter in a nearby village to please contact the Taveuni Police Station.

The search continues by the Fiji Police and rescue team.