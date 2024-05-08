Firefighters trying to control house fire in Sabeto

A fierce blaze engulfed in Koroyaca Village in Sabeto, Nadi, as firefighters and villagers joined forces to contain the inferno.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted around 1.30pm within one of the rooms of the six-bedroom house.

Despite valiant efforts from villagers to stop the fire, the flames spread quickly throughout the house.

They also ensured the safety of all occupants who were at home when the incident happened.

The NFA will investigate the cause of the fire.