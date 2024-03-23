Suva hunts for lost glory

[Source: Suva Volleyball Association/ Facebook]

The Suva Volleyball Association is confident of a good outing in the Easter Championships next weekend.

Suva are on a mission to reclaim their dominance in the men’s competition after losing both the Vanua and Vulaca Championship titles.

The capital city side continued its build-up with an open tournament today at the FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay, inviting clubs from other associations to provide some stiff competition their players.

Association Games Commissioner Jone Baleilomaloma says regular competition against quality teams will benefit the players for the Easter Championships.

“The team has prepared well for the Easter Games. We have learnt a lot coming into the Vanua Games. We are trying to better that performance heading into the Easter Games.”

The Easter Volleyball Championships will be held next weekend in Suva.