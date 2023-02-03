Sulua hopes to impress national selectors

Players are hoping to impress selectors in Fiji Volleyball Federation’s Hot Bread Kitchen Vulaca tournament currently underway at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

For 22-year-old Timoci Sulua, this is an opportunity he had been waiting for since taking up the sport at the age of 13.

The Suvavou lad is aware that making the national squad will not be easy but he is driven to achieve his dream.

“This is a chance that most of us have been waiting for and I know that I’m not the only one chasing a spot in the national squad. But, I’m determined to do my best and hopefully impress the national selectors.”

Sulua along with six other members of Redline volleyball club made the Suva squads for the tournament.

He adds if they’re all chosen to join the national squad for the Pacific Games later this year, it will be a mission accomplished for his Suvavou-based club.

The Vulaca tournament will end tomorrow.