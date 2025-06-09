Saukuru appointed as Director Beach Volleyball

[Source:File]

Former national rep and coach, Apenisa Saukuru, has been appointed as Interim Director of Beach Volleyball.

The Fiji Volleyball Federation made the appointment.

Saukuru is no stranger to the sport, having served as player, coach and administrator at the national team level.

Karalaini Delai is now the general secretary of Fiji Volleyball.

She also served on previous FVF boards as secretary.

Josefati Cati remains the Federation’s director of legal and Emori Bakewa as director of training and development.

The athletes’ representative is Vunisei Mateiwai, who is also a national rep and a police officer.

Fiji Volleyball’s first tournament this year is the Vulaca Championshi,p which will be held on the 30th and 31st of this month.

