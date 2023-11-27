Police volleyball beat Army Two

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Police volleyball team got the better of Army Two side in the Sukuna Bowl Challenge competition earlier today.

Police defeated Army Two by three sets to two.

The competition is still underway at the National Netball Centre in Suva.

Meanwhile, in the netball competition, Army Two women’s side edged Police 24-23.

The main Sukuna Bowl Challenge rugby match will be held on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel as well as listen to live commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

For overseas viewers, they can watch the Sukuna Bowl games above on the FBC online streaming service on www.fbcsports.com.fj, with an ‘Early-bird Price’ of FJD$19.99 if they pay before December 1st.

A charge of FJD$39.95 applies for those who pay on or after December 1st.