Capacity building for Fiji Volleyball

The Fiji Volleyball Federation hopes to send its indoor and beach volleyball teams to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau next year.

This year will be used by the Federation to prepare our nationals sides for the Mini Games.

FVF President Kemueli Naiqama says another aim for them is to develop, empower and strengthen key areas in their organization.

“Our main objective last year was to send the teams to the Solomon Games and we achieved that, this year we’re focusing on capacity building within the Federation.”

Naiqama also confirms that they’ll have the HBK Vanua Challenge next month.

He says the Vanua Challenge is scheduled to be held on the 1st and 2nd of March in Suva.

The Easter Championship is next following the Vanua volleyball tournament.