Avengers celebrate national title after five-year rise

The Avengers Volleyball Club are celebrating a landmark achievement after being crowned National Interclub Champions of Fiji, securing the title in a tournament that concluded over the weekend.

The victory marks the culmination of a five-year journey that began with a small group of friends and has grown into one of the country’s most disciplined and determined volleyball outfits.

The self-funded club, with no village, community or provincial backing, credits its success to unity, sacrifice and an unwavering belief in their shared vision.

In a statement, the team reflected on how far they have come, acknowledging the hardships and commitment that shaped them.

“Today marks a monumental moment for our team, a dream that began five years ago has finally been realised. What started with a small group of friends who simply loved volleyball has grown into a team forged by determination, sacrifice, and belief.”

The Avengers highlighted their identity as a fully self-funded side built on discipline and commitment.

The team also paid tribute to the grind behind the glory.

“This journey has never been easy. Trainings in all conditions, personal sacrifices, juggling work, family and sport… it has all led to this moment,” the statement continued.”

Special acknowledgements were made to those who carried the team through the toughest stretches, including head coach Des Gonerogo.

Five years since they first dared to dream, the Avengers now stand atop Fiji volleyball, with the belief that this title is only the beginning

