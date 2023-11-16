Volivoli lone gold medalist from 2019

Fiji 7s side

Losing key players like Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Rokoua Rasaku will not be an issue for Team Fiji Men’s 7s at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Team Manager Rokolua Lala believes they have players who can rise to the occasion and deliver.

Iowane Raturaciri and Iliavi Masori were called in to replace the duo.

The side will be led by Police 7s rep Suliano Volivoli who was there at the 2019 Games in Apia, Samoa.

Volivoli says it’s not easy leading a young side with 11 of them featuring at their first Pacific Games.

“It was good and very hard for me these last few weeks as it’s the first time for them to come to the Pacific Games, I hope they will do their best’.

Rugby 7s will start next week following the Games opening ceremony on Sunday.

Meanwhile, our football, volleyball and basketball teams will be in action tomorrow.