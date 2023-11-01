Visually impaired Matanitobua for shot-put

Semiti Matanitobua

Forty-nine year-old Semiti Matanitobua is one of the three para-athletes selected to represent our nation in this month’s Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Despite his visual impairment, Matanitobua is poised to make his mark in the shot put event.

His journey is one of determination, where he embraces the occasional frustrations of training.

However, he says the challenges have taught him the invaluable virtue of patience.

“It takes a little bit of patience and confidence to maneuver around it is the will to do things sometimes it becomes frustrating.”

Matanitobua, representing the country at the regional level for the first time, expresses his immense pride in the opportunity to represent the nation.

He, along with the other two para-athletes, will depart our shores on the 25th of this month to compete in their respective events in the Solomon Islands.