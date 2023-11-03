Vatunisolo hopes to repeat winning performance

Para-athlete and 2019 Pacific Games gold medallist Naibili Vatunisolo

Para-athlete and 2019 Pacific Games gold medallist Naibili Vatunisolo will provide formidable challenge for her opponents at this year’s Pacific Games.

Vatunisolo will represent Fiji in shot-put, javelin and discuss.

The 33-year-old hopes history will repeat itself and she knows hard work will be key to her success.

Article continues after advertisement

“Hopefully, I will try my very best. Before I used to stay with my coach after I came back from France in July I had to come back home and stay with my parents and have to just travel from Vatuwaqa to the gym then to Brown Street where we usually train but so far its not really tough, I’m getting used to it.”

Naibili expresses her profound sense of honour as she prepares to represent her country once more.

She and two fellow para-athletes will embark on a journey from our shores to participate in their respective events at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands this month.