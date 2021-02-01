Vast untapped talent in rural areas

Sporting programs should not only be focused for urban centres, but must also be taken to the rural areas.

Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey, says through their outreach programs, they have seen vast talents in the rural areas.

He says often people in outer areas miss out on training and programs.

“The talent is out there in the rural areas, it’s not just here in Suva. So when we have all these young kids come in and the youth, that’s our future. These are the ones coming in from high schools that are damaged in the North during the cyclone and they are coming in to play sports so it shows how important sports is in bringing communities together and we are going to find more talent”

Mazey says so far sports including athletics, sevens rugby and volleyball have uncovered so many potential sportsmen and women who are from the rural areas.

He says this is an indication of the richness of talent available outside of the urban areas.