Vasconcellos joins Bula FC

[Source: File photo]

Lautoka’s Sterling Vasconcellos is the latest addition to Fiji’s first professional football club Bula FC, after signing with the side ahead of the OFC Pro League season next year.

Born and raised in the Sugar City, the player’s journey began at Dreketi Sangam Primary before he progressed through the Lautoka youth system, representing the Blues from U10 right up to U19.

By 17, he had already broken into the Lautoka senior team and also represented Fiji at age grade level.

Article continues after advertisement

Vasconcellos later earned a one-year contract with Eastern Suburbs in New Zealand and went on to represent Fiji, gaining valuable experience at international level.

Now at 20, Vasconcellos says earning a professional contract with Bula FC is something he’s grateful for.

“”It’s a blessing, I have been praying for this chance and I hope everything goes well for me.”

Bula FC is excited to bring Sterling into the squad and looks forward to what he will add to the team this season.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.