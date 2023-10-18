Vateitei hope to make waves in Pacific Games

Elenoa Vateitei

As Elenoa Vateitei shifts her focus to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Island, she feels blessed to have a strong and supportive support system.

Vakeikei who has been representing the country in multiple Va’aa competitions around the globe says commitment is key to her preparations.

The 24-year old, Tailevu lass believes associating with Va’aa has helped her become a better person and athlete.

“Don’t think I would have ever made it this far without my support system. And like I said in the beginning, the journey just becomes easier and sweeter when you were surrounded by very supportive people. And I think my achievement so far in this sport and the journey that I’ve taken so far, I think I have so much to give back to them.”

She adds she is looking forward to making waves in the Pacific Games as she eyes a gold medal to bring back home.