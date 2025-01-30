Vakamoce grooms five new faces for Pearls debut

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji Pearls interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce will focus on helping the five new squad members open up more before they head to the PacificAus Sports tournament in Australia next month.

Vakamoce, who is also the national men’s netball coach, says he has time to help the debutants step out of their comfort zones and feel more at ease with the team.

He adds that he has time to integrate the squad members, as team bonding on the court is crucial.

“You know when we are getting in new players they are like in a shell and we are trying to open that shell up so we are tapping into that shell, some of them have opened and there are some we are trying to pull out so that’s the work I’m going to do in the next two weeks.”

The five new players—Alisi Neisulu, Lowata Natoga, Cilia Lewatu, Joana Vulaca, and Susana Rasaubale—are expected to make their first appearance for the Fiji Pearls.

The Pearls will take on Samoa on February 17, Scotland on February 18, Tonga on February 19, Papua New Guinea on February 20 and First Nations Australia on February 21.

The PacificAus Sports Netball series will held in Brisbane from the 17th to the 22nd of next month at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena.