USA braced for Coral Coast 7s test

The USA Men’s Sevens team is relishing the challenge of competing at this year’s Coral Coast Sevens, with captain Stephen Tomasin describing the tournament as one of the toughest environments in world rugby.

The American side is among several international teams drawn to Fiji by the quality of competition and the opportunity to test themselves against elite sevens talent.

With depth across the field, the tournament has become a key proving ground for top-level teams.

“This year’s Coral Coast Sevens is going to be incredible. Every year this tournament gets better and better from a talent standpoint, and everybody in the sevens world knows if you want to come to Fiji and play against the best players in the world, this is one of the hardest places to do it.”

Tomasin said playing in Fiji demands adaptability, with teams forced to adjust quickly against fast, physical, and skillful opponents.

“You have to be really adaptable, so you know it’s going to be an amazing weekend. There are so many good teams here.”

The Coral Coast Sevens kicks off this morning, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

