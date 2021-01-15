Home

Two more potential athletes for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 19, 2021 6:10 am
National men’s shot-put champion Iosefo Rakesa

Fiji Paralympics plans to take two more athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

National men’s shot-put champion Iosefo Rakesa and 2019 Oceania Championship silver medalist Inosi Matea have already qualified for the Games.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey reveals the federation is now looking at potentially sending four athletes.

They, however, will need to go for qualifying tournaments overseas.

 

“Funding has been allocated to assist them. They are another group that have to go overseas for some more qualification. They were hoping to go to China later in the year, again that qualification round will be finishing around June.”

At the moment, the athletes continue their preparations under the guidance of national athletics coach Bola Tafou.

