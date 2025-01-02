Tragic death for promising young athlete

Roger Qoro Junior

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a promising young athlete who represented Nadi at the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Games last November.

Sprinter and 4x100m gold medalist Roger Qoro Junior passed away yesterday after falling from a moving vehicle, according to the Fiji Police Force.

Preliminary reports indicate that Roger was traveling with other youths along Natadola, seated in the back tray of a carrier.

The vehicle reportedly hit potholes, causing him to fall onto the road.

He was immediately rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Junior’s father Roger Senior lamented the loss of his son saying, “Isa, noqu boy Junior, kilai tu na yaca na Golden Boy.” (That’s my boy, Junior, he was known as the Golden Boy).

Roger’s talent on the athletics track was evident; he not only won gold in the relay but also secured a silver medal in the Under-11 boys’ long jump event.



Roger Qoro Junior [left] after winning silver medal in the Under-11 boys’ long jump event

His untimely passing is a devastating loss to his family, community and the athletics fraternity.