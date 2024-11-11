Tikoisuva calls for young talent to join bowling

Bowler Litia Tikoisuva [File Photo]

Bowler Litia Tikoisuva is encouraging young people with an interest in bowling to give the sport a try.

She explains that as the current players get older, it’s essential to bring in new talent to keep the legacy of the sport alive.

Tikoisuva emphasizes that bowling is not only enjoyable but also rewarding and adds that she’s willing to dedicate her time to coaching and mentoring aspiring players.

“It is very encouraging to get the youngsters because we are getting old and then at the same time in the world all the youngsters are coming in to play bowl and the world champion is only 17 years old.”

The 61-year-old successfully defended her title for the second consecutive time scoring 10 points with her bowling partner, 15-year-old Emele Sigarara.