Western division tennis sees growth in interest

Tennis Fiji President Romil Kumar says there has been an increase in the popularity of tennis within the Western Division.

Kumar attributes this to the success of the Fiji Open championship and its impact on local players.

He mentioned that they were pleasantly surprised by the high number of players who registered for the tournament last year.

This increased registration has led to busier training facilities and higher court usage as players are training more frequently.

“I can talk for a few of the facilities in the West, once upon a time it would be very easy to go and get a court to play, and these days it’s very difficult. So that’s a very easy way to tell how many people are actually playing the sport, and the interest in the sport.”

Kumar also said that aspiring players are often inspired by the success of their peers and those they regularly see playing on the courts.

These local success stories motivate players to improve their skills, seek coaching, and strive for greater achievements in the sport.

The Extra Fiji Open Tennis Championships 2025 will take place from 7th to 11th May at the Denarau Golf Club, Nadi.

