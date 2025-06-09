Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka to reach Berlin Open final

[Source: BBC Sport]

Marketa Vondrousova beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Berlin Open to reach her first final since winning the 2023 Wimbledon title.

Vondrousova, who has been working her way back from shoulder surgery and is ranked 164th in the world, came through 6-2 6-4 and will play Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in Sunday’s showpiece in Germany.

“I didn’t play for a long time. I am just happy to be back healthy and so grateful to play these matches,” Czech Vondrousova said on the WTA Tour website.

“When I saw the field here, I was like, ‘OK, let’s just try to win the first round’ and then, you know, now this is happening.”

Sabalenka saved two break points in the opening game but was broken in her second service game and again to trail 5-2 in the first set.

The three-time Grand Slam champion sealed a break at the first time of asking to lead 2-0 in the second, but Vondrousova hit back immediately.

A tense scrap ensued with the set staying on serve until 25-year-old Vondrousova broke for 5-4 and then served out the match.

Wang beat 2021 Berlin Open champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-1 in the other semi-final to reach her first WTA singles final.

“This week has been a dream for me,” Wang said. “Coming into every match, I wasn’t expecting anything; it was really just to enjoy the stage.”

