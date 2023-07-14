Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina’s bid to win the Wimbledon singles fell short but her war-torn nation could still celebrate a Grand Slam champion as Lyudmyla Kichenok and Croatian partner Mate Pavic later won the mixed doubles.

The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, seeded seventh, beat Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Xu Yifan 6-4 6-7(9) 6-3.

Former doubles world number one Pavic, also 30, adds the Wimbledon mixed doubles titles to five other Grand Slam doubles titles, three in men’s and two in mixed.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, wildcard Svitolina was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s semi-finals.