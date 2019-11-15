Home

Tennis

Tennis Fiji calls off biggest event

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 4:41 pm
[Source: Tennis Fiji Facebook]

Tennis Fiji has called off its 2020 Fiji Open Tennis Championship which was scheduled for the 26th of May in Denarau, Nadi.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place by the Fijian government, the federation has also suspended all its planned activities.

President Richard Breen says it is unfortunate for their biggest event to be cancelled but strict measures must be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Fiji open is one of the biggest event that Tennis Fiji hosts we usually have about 200 competitors of which 60% come from overseas so we’ve already had confirmed entries from Australia and New Zealand and major nations that partake in this competition, so disappointing for them and disappointing for us and hopefully were able to hold another one at a later date”

All Tennis activities are on hold till June this year which has been an advisory given by the International Tennis Federation.

