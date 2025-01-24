Swiatek stays upbeat despite Australian Open exit

Poland's Iga Swiatek [Source: Reuters]

Five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek’s hopes of reaching a first Australian Open final were dashed by American Madison Keys on but the Pole said she was still young and would come back stronger next year.

Swiatek squandered a match point at 6-5 in the third set, allowing Keys to battle back in the ensuing tiebreak and seal a 5-7 6-1 7-6(8) win but the 23-year-old was positive.

The 29-year-old Keys is the second American Swiatek has lost to in an Australian Open semi-final after Danielle Collins ended the Pole’s dream in 2022.

Swiatek said she made far too many mistakes against Keys on Rod Laver Arena and hoped to draw lessons from it.

With the defeat by Keys, Swiatek also lost the chance to reclaim the world number one ranking, with the loss ensuring defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will hold on to it for now.

Article continues after advertisement

Asked by reporters how much it hurt to not convert the match point, miss out on a first final in Melbourne and lose the chance to become number one again, Swiatek’s replied: “You have to experience that to know.”