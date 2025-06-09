Suva Open scheduled for August

[File Photo]

More than 100 tennis players are set to compete in the upcoming Vodafone Suva Open Championship.

Suva coach Sumit Lal confirmed the event will take place from August 29 to 31.

He says players are excited and ready to showcase their skills.

Coach Sumit Lal

“Yes they’re very excited and they cannot wait to showcase their talent in this tournament. The aim is to produce the next generation of elite players for Fiji and the Pacific.”

Lal is encouraging tennis players from across Fiji to join and experience strong competition.

The championship will be held at the Victoria Tennis Courts and the Suva Lawn Tennis Club.

