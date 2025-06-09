Suva Juniors lift game after Japan Tennis tour

[Photo: Supplied]

The Suva Tennis Association’s junior players have gained invaluable international exposure after a 10-day training tour at Japan’s prestigious Yoshida Tennis Training Centre.

The invitation-only program gave Fiji’s rising talents a chance to train alongside Japanese players while also immersing themselves in the country’s cultural traditions, from tea-making to drumming and dance — lessons that emphasized focus and discipline beyond the court.

Head coach Sumit Lal said the experience changed the way many players approached the sport.

“I saw a change in a lot of kids’ mindsets, where training was no longer about just hitting balls over the net, but about pushing themselves to the max while understanding the purpose of each drill and how it would help in matches and tournaments.”

The Yoshida Tennis Training Centre is also a host venue for one of Japan’s top International Tennis Federation tournaments, giving Fiji’s juniors a glimpse of the pathways available for players aspiring to compete at the highest level.

