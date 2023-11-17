Slow start for Debalevu and Kamoe in Pacific Games

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

It wasn’t a good start for women’s tennis as they fell short in their Pacific Games opener against the Solomon Islands today.

Both Grace Debalevu and Tarani Kamoe lost their singles matches.

The duo will now compete in the doubles against the Solomon Islands.

Despite her youth, Debalevu describes it as a humbling experience.

The 16-year-old is hopeful to make waves in her next match.

“I’m actually excited to represent my country and also at a very young age and was a bit nervous coming out here.”

Kamoe, facing current Fiji open champion Georgina Row, went down 2-4, 2-4.

The duo needs to win as many points as possible to be eligible and stand a chance of qualifying for the semis.

They play Tahiti tomorrow and the Men’s team will play Solomon Islands.

