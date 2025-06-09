Sinner ends Shanghai Masters title defense due to injury

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Jannik Sinner’s bid to retain his Shanghai Masters title ended in agonising fashion on Sunday when the world number two was forced to retire mid-match against Tallon Griekspoor due to debilitating cramp in humid conditions.

Griekspoor was leading the third-round clash 6-7(3) 7-5 3-2 when Sinner suffered cramp in his thigh, forcing him to retire after more than 2-1/2 hours on court.

Sinner had begun to struggle in the second set, leading him to frantically apply an ice towel around his neck at changeovers.

The defending champion was visibly limping and massaging his thigh in the decider and in the sixth game, he limped back to his chair with the help of the physio before he was forced to make the call to retire.

