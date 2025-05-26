Sabalenka sets the stage at French Open

[Source: Reuters]

World number one Aryna Sabalenka sounded an early warning siren to her French Open rivals when she dismantled Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round, while Parisian fans gave Rafa Nadal a special salute as the claycourt major got underway on Sunday.

China’s Zheng Qinwen followed Sabalenka into the second round, returning to the venue of her Olympic gold last year and thumping 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before Lorenzo Musetti eased past Yannick Hanfmann in the afternoon sun.

With the day session on Court Philippe Chatrier wrapped up, Roland Garros hummed with anticipation as fans who braved spells of morning rain gathered for the showpiece to celebrate Spanish great Nadal at the site of his 14 French Open triumphs.

A classy tribute unfolded as the 22-time major winner received a permanent plaque with his footprint on the same clay that witnessed his greatness for two decades.

The 38-year-old was joined by his friends and great rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, as the ‘Big Four’ reunited to applause from fans that included defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek.

Nadal, reduced to tears earlier after a short film of his memorable French Open moments, said he felt “infinite gratitude” towards the organisers of his favourite tournament as well as the people of Paris.

“It was unforgettable, plenty of emotions for a guy like me … I don’t love these kinds of things because I’m still a little bit shy,” Nadal said.

“I don’t like a lot to be the centre of attention. It was enough when I was playing tennis … I suffered a bit with the emotions, but I enjoyed it a lot.”

