Sabalenka into final

[Source: Reuters]

On the women’s side, Sabalenka won 77% of her first-serve points, fired down six aces, saved all four break points she faced and converted four of her five break point chances against Italian sixth seed Paolini during the 71-minute match.

The Belarusian top seed, who resides in South Florida and arrived in Miami fresh off a runner-up finish at Indian Wells, has not dropped a set in her five matches.

Up next for Sabalenka will be American fourth seed Jessica Pegula, who ended the fairytale run of Philippine wildcard Alexandra Eala 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3.

“It’s nice to know I can win these big matches in really clutch, pressure moments and come out on top,” said Pegula, who will compete in her sixth WTA 1000 final.

“One of the people who does it better than me is Aryna. I’m going to have a big battle.”

Pegula battled back from 2-5 down to win the opening set and was up a break in the second before 19-year-old Eala came back to level the match despite twisting her ankle during a point.

But Pegula’s experience shone through in the decider and she prevailed in a thriller that finished well past midnight, with the 31-year-old writing, “I’m tired” on a camera lens.

Eala, who beat three Grand Slam champions during her run, blew kisses to a small crowd that gave her a standing ovation after sharing a warm exchange with Pegula at the net.

