Renowned tennis official loves being part of Fiji Open

Renowned tennis official David Smith

Renowned tennis official David Smith is once again at the forefront of the Extra Fiji Open.

With a legacy dating back to 2003, Smith’s dedication to the Fiji Open reflects his deep-seated passion for the sport and his love for Fiji.

Smith says it’s not just about the tennis, it’s about giving back to the sport and supporting the Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well it started with John Shannon whomentioned some of you may know passed on a few years back and he asked me to come and do that and I said I would and I do that voluntarily because I want to give back to tennis and that’s the reason I do it. It’s a big event so it’s not just you know a few matches here and there this is a bigger event.”

Smith says this year’s tournament boasts an impressive lineup of 36 events and approximately 230 matches, promising riveting competition for players.

He also acknowledges one significant challenge, the shortage of Pacific officials.

According to Smith for budding officials aspiring to become chair umpires or referees, obtaining qualifications is feasible.

However, he says maintaining those qualifications proves to be a hurdle due to the limited number of qualifying events.

Smith has officiated in 54 Davis Cup, Chair for the Grand Slam final in the Australian Open and was the referee in 5 Pacific Games.

The Fiji Open also continues in Denarau.