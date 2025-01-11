Raducanu rejects treatment

Emma Raducan [Source: Reuters]

Fear of ingesting a contaminated substance led Britain’s Emma Raducanu to turn down treatment for an insect bite ahead of the Australian Open which starts this weekend.

Speaking ahead of her opening round match against Russian 26th seed Ekaterina -Alexandrova, the former U.S. Open champion said recent high-profile doping cases had made her wary.

Tennis was rocked last year when men’s world number one Jannik Sinner tested positive for banned substance clostebol but escaped a ban after an independent tribunal.